Aug 6 (Reuters) -

* H1 operating profit from continuing operations 28.3 million stg versus 27.3 million stg

* H1 revenue 135.8 million stg

* Profit before tax from continuing operations 6.1 million stg versus 2.1 million stg

* Digital advertising grew 23.4% to £14.1m

* Total audiences in june have grown to 25.6m monthly users across our print and digital platforms, representing 14.3% year on year growth

* Underlying newspaper sales revenue decline rate is stable at 4.0%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: