August 8Agrokultura AB

* Said on Thursday that Steenord Corp had on August 6 acquired 12.9 million Agrokultura shares

* Said following the acquisition Steenord's holding in Agrokultura increased from 27.53% to 36.79% of shares and votes

* Said following the acquisition Steenord is obliged to make a mandatory bid for remaining shares in Agrokultura

* Said offer price in mandatory offer would be SEK 4.50 per share

