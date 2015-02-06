Feb 6 Ossur hf :

* Said on Thursday Q4 sales $129 million versus $128 million year ago

* Q4 EBITDA $26 million versus $24 million year ago

* Q4 net profit $15 million versus $14 million year ago

* Proposes cash dividend of 0.12 Danish crown per share for 2014

* Sees total sales growth LCY in the range of 4-6 pct in 2015 and organic sales growth LCY in the range of 3-5 pct

* Sees 2015 EBITDA margin to be in the renge of 20-21 pct of sales

