European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
LONDON, April 15 Aggreko shares open 4.3 percent after q1 trading update Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
PARIS, March 16 Givenchy named Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director on Thursday, becoming the first woman at the creative helm of the French fashion house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952.
LJUBLJANA, March 16 Car parts maker Magna International has submitted a plan to potentially invest up to 1.24 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in Slovenia and create around 6,000 jobs, the government said on Thursday.