LONDON, March 8 Britain raised 29.9 million euros ($39.2 million) on Thursday by auctioning 3.5 million spot European Union carbon permits at 8.55 euros a tonne each, the UK Debt Management Office said.

The auction was 4.61 times over-subscribed, with a total of 16.15 million bids received, it said.

Britain has generated a total of 1.38 billion euros in carbon auction revenue since it started the process in November 2008. It will sell a further 12 million carbon permits between May 10 and July 5. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; Editing by Erica Billingham)