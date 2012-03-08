LONDON, March 8 Britain raised 29.9
million euros ($39.2 million) on Thursday by auctioning 3.5
million spot European Union carbon permits at 8.55 euros a tonne
each, the UK Debt Management Office said.
The auction was 4.61 times over-subscribed, with a total of
16.15 million bids received, it said.
Britain has generated a total of 1.38 billion euros in
carbon auction revenue since it started the process in November
2008. It will sell a further 12 million carbon permits between
May 10 and July 5.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
