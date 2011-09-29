KARACHI, Sept 29 Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal is viewing next year's test series against England as a contest between himself and Graeme Swann to decide who is the world's best off-spinner.

The 33-year-old Ajmal, Pakistan's leading bowler in all forms of the game recently, said he was preparing a surprise delivery for the English team who top the world rankings.

"Any spinner today worth his salt has to have lot of variation in his armoury to survive the grind of playing in all three formats of the sport," Ajmal told Reuters on Thursday.

"But to me test matches remain the ultimate challenge." Ajmal said.

"Swann is a tremendous bowler and I admire him a lot. I have learnt watching him bowl. You watch closely he bowls the off- break with three variations. I will love the challenge of trying to do better than him in the coming series," Ajmal said.

Pakistan and England play a three-test series in the UAE in January and February 2012 as well as four one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.

Ajmal said Swann had played a big role in lifting the England team.

"He is like me he has the variations for all three formats of the game," Ajmal said.

"I look at the series against England as a test to decide who is the best off-spinner in the world."

Ajmal also said he was working hard on a special delivery as a surprise weapon.

"Since that T20 World Cup match against Australia in Antigua last year when (Australia's) Mike Hussey hit me out of the park I went back to the drawing board and worked hard on my fitness and bowling," he said.

Ajmal has lost eight kilograms of weight and increased the variations in his bowling.

"I bowl the Doosra with three different variations and I have also worked hard to make the off-break my main weapon and it is working," added Ajmal.

