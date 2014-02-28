* Formalises plan to build 2 LNG terminals and gulf pipeline
TALLINN Feb 28 Estonia and Finland signed an
agreement on Friday on building two new liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminals on either side of the Gulf of Finland and a
pipeline connecting the two countries.
The countries have competed for more than a year over a
project to build a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and
the Estonian Economy Minister Juhan Parts made the compromise
proposal in January this year.
"The intent of the signed Memorandum of Understanding is for
cooperation between the Estonian and Finnish LNG terminal
developers to build liquefied natural gas terminals on both
sides of the Gulf of Finland," the Estonian economy ministry
said in a statement.
The ministry added that by the end of May the project
developers, Finland's Gasum and Estonia's Paldiski terminal
developer, must present the joint project's technical and
economic details to their respective countries' regulators and
the European Commission.
Analysts say the region's gas demand only warrants one LNG
import terminal, in terms of construction costs and gas import
prices.
A single LNG terminal is estimated to cost around 500
million euros ($690.58 million) and provides an alternative to
gas supplies from Russia. A pipeline that would allow Finland
and Estonia to share imports would cost some 100 million euros.
The European Union could fund up to 40 percent of a regional
terminal provided it serves the interests of more than one
country, and there are several Baltic states vying for funds.
Finland and the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and
Lithuania consume about 10 billion cubic metres of gas per year,
all currently supplied by Russia's Gazprom.
($1 = 0.7240 euros)
(Reporting by David Mardiste, editing by David Evans)