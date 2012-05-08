INTERVIEW-Russia's Lukoil hopes to secure deal on two Iranian oilfields in April
* Lukoil's CEO Alekperov says contracts in Iran seen feasible
HOUSTON May 8 Los Angeles ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline differentials jumped 12 cents per gallon on Tuesday on news of unplanned flaring at Chevron Corp's 265,500 barrels-per-day refinery in El Segundo, California, where planned work is ongoing, traders said.
Differentials for May CARBOB climbed to 37 cents per gallon over June RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange after finishing at about 25 cents over on Monday, traders said.
Chevron reported unplanned flaring at the El Segundo refinery on Monday in a filing with California pollution regulators.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Lukoil's CEO Alekperov says contracts in Iran seen feasible
OIL PRICES PARE GAINS; TRADERS CITE GENSCAPE DATA SHOWING BUILD OF MORE THAN 800,000 BARRELS AT CUSHING
BAKU/YEREVAN, Feb 27 Five Azeri soldiers were killed in clashes with Armenia-backed separatists along the boundary with the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Monday, with each side accusing the other of an attempted incursion.