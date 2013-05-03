BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SEOUL May 3 Seoul shares rose on Friday as sentiment was boosted by the European Central Bank's cut in interest rates to an all-time low 0.5 percent, with gains in automakers and brokerages helping.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.43 percent at 1,965.71 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.