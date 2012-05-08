HOUSTON May 8 A flash fire occurred in the
alkylation unit at Sinclair Oil Corp's 74,000 barrels-per-day
refinery in Sinclair, Wyoming, on Tuesday, the town's police
chief said.
Sinclair Police Chief Jeff Sanders said four workers who
were hurt "were working on something and it flashed. We had been
informed that there were four workers with injuries from a flash
fire on the alky unit."
The company said four workers were taken to a hospital after
a "refinery incident," but Sinclair identified the affected unit
as the gas recovery unit.
The company said there was "little to no damage" done to the
plant, but declined to provide any further information about
production or whether either unit was shut.
Sanders said the company called for ambulances for the
injured workers when the fire happened, but it was out when
emergency responders arrived.
