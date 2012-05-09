HOUSTON May 9 Sinclair Oil Corp's 80,000
barrels-per-day refinery in Sinclair, Wyoming, was operating on
Wednesday after a flash fire in a unit injured four workers on
Tuesday, a spokesman said.
"The refinery remains in operation," Sinclair spokesman
Clint Ensign said, declining to say whether the plant was
running at reduced rates or if the affected gas recovery unit
was shut.
He said the four workers remained hospitalized on Wednesday.
Ensign also said the plant's alkylation unit was not
affected. Sinclair Police Chief Jeff Sanders had said the fire
was on the alky unit.
The company had said the fire caused "little to no damage"
to the refinery.
Canadian heavy crude prices weakened further on Wednesday as
the Sinclair refinery incident exacerbated fallout from a coker
unit at Imperial Oil Ltd's 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario,
refinery.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)