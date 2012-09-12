Sept 12 British fashion and homewares retailer
Laura Ashley Holdings Plc reported a 14 percent rise in
profit for the first half of the fiscal year, boosted by sales
of home accessories.
The company, which has shifted its focus from its well known
floral prints clothing to home furnishings, said pretax profit
excluding exceptional items rose to 8.3 million pounds ($13.33
million) from 7.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Like-for-like sales in the UK were up 4 percent during the
26 weeks to July 28.
The company, whose UK business is split in furniture, home
accessories, decorating and fashion categories, said home
accessories sales from stores open for at least a year grew 10
percent.
The company's shares, which have risen over 14 percent this
year, closed at 22.87 pence on the London Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.