LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - Demand for Santander's three-year covered bond has soared to EUR7bn; the issue size has been set at EUR2bn.

Spain's largest lender opened books at mid-swaps plus 230bp area this morning for what is the first Spanish covered bond issue in more than eight months.

The final spread has been fixed at mid-swaps plus 210bp, 20bp inside the initial price guidance.

According to a syndicate official involved in the trade, there has been no price sensitivity following the tightening of the guidance and investors are being lured in by the rarity of the credit and the still-generous pricing.

"Accounts moved with us when we tightened in the spread," said the banker. "It was an opportune time for Santander to access the covered bond market, having released its results on Tuesday. Like Intesa on Tuesday, Santander was keen to show the market that it is able to use this funding model." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Philip Wright)