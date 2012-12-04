LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey, rated Ba1/BB/BBB- has launched a USD1bn tap of its 6% January 2041 bond at a spread of 158bp over US Treasuries, according to a source.

The sovereign had tightened price guidance for the issue to a spread of 160bp plus or minus 5bp over US Treasuries from an initial 165bp over.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and RBS are the leads on the transaction.

(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing By Sudip Roy)