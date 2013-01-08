LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey, rated Ba1/BB/BBB-, has set initial guidance of 165bp over US Treasuries for an upcoming 10-year US dollar-denominated Eurobond issue.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to price later today.

(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)