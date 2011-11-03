* Ship emissions to UK ports in range of 12-16 mt/CO2
* Ships may account for up to 11 pct of UK's 2050 emissions
* Parliament has by end-2012 to decide on shipping/aviation
LONDON, Nov 3 Britain should include
international shipping emissions in its climate targets to 2050,
in an effort to regulate the growing carbon footprint of the
sector, a body which advises the government on climate action
said on Thursday.
The government could decide next year whether to include
shipping emissions in its climate targets, after the Committee
on Climate Change (CCC) makes a formal recommendation next
March, the CCC in a statement.
If the UK did include emissions, it would become the first
nation to regulate the carbon footprint from this sector as part
of its effort to curb global warming.
"It is clear that shipping emissions could well be
significant, and so cannot be ignored -- they should be included
under the Climate Change Act," said David Kennedy, chief
executive of the committee.
The CCC unveiled its first detailed assessment of carbon
emissions from ships entering UK ports, showing current
emissions are likely to be in a range of 12-16 million tonnes of
carbon dioxide (CO2) or higher.
UK law requires the nation to make an economy-wide cut in
its greenhouse gas emissions to 160 million tonnes of carbon
dioxide equivalent by 2050, which equates to an 80 percent
emissions reduction against 1990 levels.
The government is required to take account of the CCC's
advice. Parliament must decide by the end of 2012 whether
shipping and aviation emissions should be part of the 2050
target and national carbon budgets, which are legally-binding
targets that are set over five-year periods.
International shipping and aviation were excluded in the
carbon budgets largely due to difficulties in estimating
emissions from those sectors.
The CCC projected ships entering UK ports will emit up to 18
million tonnes or 11 percent of the total emissions permitted
under the government's Climate Change Act by 2050.
The committee's forecast is 80 percent higher than a
previous government estimate of 10 million tonnes, which was
based solely on the consumption of bunker fuel.
The CCC's estimate takes into account the miles travelled
by, and the carbon intensity, of all ships arriving at UK ports.
The committee has already provided detailed projections for
aviation emissions in a December 2009 report, and will provide
its advice for both sectors at the same time next March.
OPTIONS
The CCC is weighing three possible options for shipping
before it makes its recommendation, because of uncertainties in
the methodology used to calculate emissions and legal issues.
The first is to include shipping emissions in the 2050
target and carbon budgets.
Another is to include the sector in the 2050 target and
carbon budgets only when progress has been made on developing
internationally agreed methodologies for estimating emissions.
The third option is to include the sector's emissions in the
2050 target, but not in the carbon budgets until a later date.
"Whether that (third option) is possible from a legal
perspective is something we will be looking further in the next
three months," Kennedy told reporters earlier this week.
David Balston, a director at the UK Chamber of Shipping, a
trade group, welcomed the committee's work and agreed that
international shipping should be included in UK carbon budgets.
"We do stress, however, that any solution must be global
rather than regional to avoid distorting world trade and
potentially damaging an industry that is vital to the future
prosperity of the United Kingdom," he said.
(Reporting By Jeff Coelho; editing by James Jukwey)