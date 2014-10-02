BRIEF-Washington H Soul Pattinson And Co to vote against HHV resolutions in meeting with Wilson Asset Management
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
Oct 2 01Cyberaton SA :
* Says signs 100 contracts for photovoltaic installation for households of the total capacity of over 0.67 MW
* Says the revenue from the contracted works is over 4,290,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.