Wanda Group says not in touch with Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans
HONG KONG, Feb 13 Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, denied on Monday that it was in touch with Germany's Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans.
June 4 Health insurer WellPoint Inc plans to buy contact-lens and eyewear retailer 1-800 Contacts Inc for a transaction value close to $900 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The deal will close in the third quarter and will start adding to the company's per-share earnings in 2014, the Journal said in its report. The deal will be financed with cash on hand, the report said.
"We see a unique way of tying 1-800 Contacts into our product design," WellPoint Chief Financial Officer Wayne DeVeydt is quoted as saying in the report.
WellPoint would also get "a diversified revenue stream into a higher-margin business," the report said, quoting the CFO.
1-800 Contacts has after-tax margins in the "double digit range," compared with around 4 percent to 5 percent across WellPoint's health-insurance business lines, the report quoted DeVeydt as saying.
WellPoint and 1-800 Contacts Inc could not reached for comments by Reuters. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
HONG KONG, Feb 13 Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, denied on Monday that it was in touch with Germany's Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.