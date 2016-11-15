Reuters photo of the day

Come fly with us

Floating lanterns are pictured during the festival of Yee Peng in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

here

‘I unraveled.’ The road to Ward 17

Longtime Reuters journalist Dean Yates recounts his harrowing tale of the effects of years of covering war and tragedy in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Post-traumatic stress disorder is not just for soldiers, he writes “I had played down the symptoms, denied I had a problem. Five months later I’d be in a psychiatric ward.”

here

Fire sale in Venezuela

Soaring inflation and chronic supply shortages in Venezuela are causing multinational companies to sell off their operations at huge discounts – and in some cases even give their assets away, just to get out of town. "A company that isn't operating is a corpse, and the vultures start to circle it," said Juan Pablo Olalquiaga, president of Venezuelan industry association Conindustria.

here

Iraq’s lost children

Thousands of Iraqi infants and toddlers are at risk of becoming stateless because they were born after Islamic State took over parts of northern Iraq. A Reuters investigation has found that births in those areas were registered with authorities that are not recognized outside that shrinking territory – or else not registered at all. Stateless children risk missing out on basic rights such as education and healthcare and are exposed to abuse and trafficking, according to the United Nations.

here

Lenders gonna lend

If President Donald Trump ushers in a new era of deregulation, lenders could be free to do more of what their name implies: lend. This was one conclusion of financial industry experts on the first day of the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit. Bruce Richards, chief executive of Marathon Asset Management in New York, a hedge fund firm overseeing $13 billion, was among those who did not think Trump would completely do away with the regulation like the Dodd-Frank rules that govern banking, but may just modify them instead.here

Commentary: Nervous NATO

Russian President Putin is riding high at the moment, says Reuters’ global affairs columnist Peter Apps, but NATO is also on the move. The Alliance is sending four armored battle groups (here) into Poland and the Baltic States of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia as part of its strategy to bolster defenses against Russia. This sets up a risky face-off, the outcome of which depends on how Donald Trump proceeds once he takes office.

here