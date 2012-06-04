German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
(Updates throughout to confirm deal)
June 4 Health insurer WellPoint Inc said on Monday it plans to buy contact-lens and eyewear retailer 1-800 Contacts Inc to diversify into a higher-margin business.
The companies did not release terms of the acquisition, which is expected to close in the third quarter. However, a source familiar with the transaction said the price was about $900 million.
1800 Contacts, which is owned by private equity firm Fenway Partners, has about 3.3 million customers, and is the largest U.S. direct-to-consumer retailer of contact lenses, WellPoint said.
Through its eponymous phone number and other websites, 1-800 Contacts sells contacts as well as frames and lenses for glasses.
WellPoint Chief Executive Officer Angela Braly said in a statement that the deal "diversifies the company's revenue stream into the complementary and higher-margin eyewear business."
WellPoint said the deal is expected to reduce earnings by about 4 cents per share this year, due to transaction and integration costs. The company, which plans to finance it with available cash on hand, now expects 2012 net income of at least $7.80 per share.
Fenway Partners acquired 1-800 Contacts in 2007 for about $340 million. The deal is a four-times return on investment for the private equity firm, the source said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, additional reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Maureen Bavdek)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 11 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK, GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.