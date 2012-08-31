Aug 31 Medical technology firm ConvaTec said it will buy privately owned 180 Medical Holdings Inc, a maker of catheters and urologic medical supplies, for $321 million.

ConvaTec, which private equity firms Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners bought from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co in 2008, said the deal will close late in the third quarter.

Skillman, New Jersey-based ConvaTec makes wound care and ostomy care products.