UPDATE 1-Chinese broker Guotai Junan raises $2.1 bln in HK share offer-source
* Had offered 1.04 bln shares at fixed price of HK$15.84 each
Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) is considering pulling out of a plan to help restructure 1Malaysia Development Bhd's debts, barely three months after agreeing to do so, Singapore's Business Times reported, citing a source.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)
* Had offered 1.04 bln shares at fixed price of HK$15.84 each
* Low-yield placements sap drive to improve Indian market transparency