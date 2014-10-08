KUALA LUMPUR Oct 8 Malaysia sovereign fund
1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) will raise 8.4
billion ringgit ($2.56 billion) with Islamic bonds to build a
power plant, IFR reported on Wednesday.
1MDB, which is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, is
partners with Mitsui & Co Ltd on the 2,000 megawatt coal-fired
plant, known as Project 3B.
The consortium will rely on Islamic bonds to cover most of
the 11 billion ringgit needed for the project, after plans to
raise 8.4 billion ringgit via a debt programme led by Japan Bank
for International Cooperation fell through, IFR said.
AmInvestment Bank is the sole lead manager on the sukuk,
which has been set to close by November, it added.
1MDB had won the tender for Project 3B in February this
year, beating YTL Power International, Tenaga Nasional Bhd and
Malakoff Corp Bhd. The greenfield power plant is
expected to start operations in 2018 and run for 25 years.
The fund, which owns 16 power and desalination plants in six
countries, is preparing to list its power assets in January with
an IPO of $3 billion, after financing a second debt refinancing
agreement this month, Reuters reported on Tuesday
.
Plans for the IPO, which is aimed at helping 1MDB cut down a
debt of over $11 billion, had been delayed due to a
longer-than-expected due diligence process and negotiations
surrounding its first debt refinancing agreement.
(1 US dollar = 3.2750 Malaysian ringgit)
