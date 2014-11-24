BRIEF-Editas announces pricing of $90 million offering of common stock
* Editas medicine, inc. Announces pricing of $90 million offering of common stock
Nov 24 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* Says establishes subsidiary in Colombia
* Sees South American units to generate at least 10 percent of company revenue in three years Source text: bit.ly/1xLfXLZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Editas medicine, inc. Announces pricing of $90 million offering of common stock
* Penumbra, inc. Announces pricing of offering of 1,300,000 shares of its common stock
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: