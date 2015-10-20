Oct 20 1st Advantage Mortgage, the mortgage
division of real-estate and financial firm Draper and Kramer,
said Jeff Slater has joined the company as executive vice
president.
Slater, who will be based at the company headquarters in
Lombard, Illinois, will also take on the role of senior vice
president of mortgage lending.
In addition to origination activities, Slater will focus on
the implementation of new growth strategies, technologies and
sales management tactics across the country.
Slater was previously regional manager at a national
mortgage banker and is also former founder and president of the
Chicago-based company Bancgroup Mortgage.
(Reporting by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)