Oct 27 203 Web Group publ AB

* Acquires Spanish online wine store Bodegashop.com

* Acquisition price is 363,637 newly issued shares in 203 Web Group and 2 million Swedish crowns in cash

* Acquisition price also includes additional payment of 1 million crowns if certain targets are reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)