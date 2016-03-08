(Adds 21 Century comment, case details, background on recent
problems)
By Suzanne Barlyn
March 8 Cancer care provider 21st Century
Oncology Inc has reached a $34.7 million
settlement with the U.S. government over the improper use of a
procedure that measures radiation that leaves a patient's body
after treatment, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.
The Fort Meyers, Florida-based company, with offices in 16
states, performed and billed for procedures that were not
medically necessary and in some cases improperly performed, the
agency said.
Physicians and physicists who performed the procedure, known
as "the Gamma function," were not properly trained to interpret
or use the results, the Justice Department said.
The company billed federal healthcare program Medicaid for
the procedure in cases where physicians did not review results
until seven or more days after the patients' final radiation
treatments, the department said. Bills were also issued when no
results from the procedure were available due to technical
failures with equipment, it added.
21st Century Oncology fully cooperated with government
officials and settled the case without admitting wrongdoing, it
said in a statement. No patients were harmed, nor was the issue
of patient harm ever part of the dispute, the company said.
The practices came to light after a physicist who had worked
for the company raised questions about the procedure.
21st Century Oncology said in a statement the procedure
ensures that radiation doses are accurate throughout treatment
and minimize the potential of over-dosing and under-dosing.
The case is among several recent challenges faced by the
company. On March 4, 21st Century Oncology said it was
investigating a breach of its computer network, but had no
indication that patient information had been misused.
21st Century Oncology is notifying about 2.2 million of its
current and former patients that certain information may have
been copied and transferred, it said in a regulatory filing.
In December, 21st Century agreed to pay $19.75 million to
resolve separate Justice Department claims that it billed
federal healthcare programs for unnecessary laboratory tests,
the department said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama,
Cynthia Osterman and Richard Chang)