TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board (CPPIB), the investment arm of Canada's national pension
plan, said on Friday it has invested $325 million in privately
held radiation oncology services provider 21st Century Oncology
Holdings Inc through purchases of convertible preferred shares.
Fort Myers, Florida-based 21st Century operates the world's
largest integrated network of cancer treatment centers and
affiliated physician practices. It has 179 treatment centers in
the United States and in six Latin America countries.
The investment will give CPPIB the right to nominate two
directors to 21st Century's board.
An active global dealmaker, CPPIB manages net assets of
C$226.8 billion on behalf of the Canada Pension Plan.
