May 26 Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 31 for 2015

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1

