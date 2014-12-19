BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 2C Partners SA :
* Issues 2000 series H bonds for 1000 zlotys ($290) each
* Reduction rate was 0.55 pct and 26 investors subscribed for new bonds
($1 = 3.4727 zlotys)
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares