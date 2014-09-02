September 02 2E Group AB :

* Said on Monday Color Line extends contract with 2Entertain to 2018

* Said 2Entertain has closely cooperated with Color Line since 2004

* Said new agreement is expanded in scope and includes counselling for all entertainment on board and delivery of evening shows

* Said order is worth NOK 48 million per year

* Said contract runs from 2015 to 2018, with total value of NOK 144 million

