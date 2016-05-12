BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
May 12 3-D Matrix Ltd :
* Says the co get joint patent(EP2606909) in EU with National Cancer Center on cancer stem cell treatment
Source text in Japanese:t.im/1410l
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc announces its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2016