UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT, July 26 Deutsche Boerse is buying German-based foreign exchange trading platform 360T for 725 million euros, the Frankfurt-based stock market operator said on Sunday.
"The combination will facilitate significant double-digit million Euro revenue synergies in the mid-term by utilising Deutsche Börse Group's international distribution capabilities and expertise," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.
Deutsche Boerse added that it plans to finance the acquisition via a combination of debt and equity, and that it expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to cash earnings per share. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February