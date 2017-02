HONG KONG Aug 9 Chinese sports brand and retailer 361 Degrees International Ltd said on Tuesday that orders for sales in the first quarter of 2012 rose 23 percent in terms of wholesale value from the same period a year ago.

Volume for apparel grew 9 percent and footwear increased 10 percent, while the average selling price for apparel rose 12 percent and that for footwear was up 14 percent, the company said.

Its bigger rival, ANTA Sports Products Ltd , had said its orders for the first quarter of 2012 rose 15 percent year on year in terms of value.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)