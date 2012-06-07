Egypt's core inflation jumps to 30.86 pct yr/yr in Jan -c.bank
CAIRO, Feb 13 Egypt's annual core inflation jumped to 30.86 percent in January from 25.86 percent in December, the central bank said on Monday.
BOSTON, June 7 38 Studios, the video game company run by former Red Sox baseball great Curt Schilling, declared bankruptcy o n T hursday, weeks after laying off most of its staff and being cut off from funds by the state of Rhode Island.
"This action comes after several weeks when the company has reviewed, considered and received the recommendations and advice with respect to potential avenues for relief that are currently available," the company said in a statement.
The filing for bankruptcy protection was made in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
The Providence Journal reported that the Rhode Island State Police and other law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into 38 Studios.
A spokeswoman for Steven O'Donnell, superintendent of the state police, had no official comment.
Officials from 38 Studios did not respond to calls and emails for further comment.
Schilling's company received a $75 million taxpayer-backed loan guarantee from Rhode Island in 2010, as an incentive to move its headquarters to Providence from Maynard, Massachusetts. It had received almost $50 million of those funds through late May.
In May, 38 Studios was more than two weeks late on a $1.4 million loan repayment to the state and failed to make payroll. (Reporting By Ros Krasny; Editing by David Gregorio)
CAIRO, Feb 13 Egypt's annual core inflation jumped to 30.86 percent in January from 25.86 percent in December, the central bank said on Monday.
* Greenback hits two-week peak vs yen after Trump-Abe meeting * Investors await Yellen's testimony before Congress (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 13 The dollar rose to a near three-week high against a basket of currencies on Monday, lifted by hopes of U.S. tax cuts to stoke corporate profits and investments as well as bets on whether the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates more quickly. The greenback
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see: