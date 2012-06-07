* 38 Studios laid off about 400 employees last month
* Chapter 7 filing shows intent to liquidate
* Schilling's company got $75 mln loan guarantee from RI
* Company's first game released in February
(Adds comment from outside expert)
By Ros Krasny and Jonathan Stempel
BOSTON/NEW YORK, June 7 38 Studios, the video
game company owned by former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt
Schilling, filed bankruptcy papers o n T hursday, less than two
years after it won a $75 million loan guarantee from Rhode
Island, and now faces a federal and state investigation.
The Chapter 7 filing indicates that the Providence-based
company plans to liquidate.
Last month, 38 Studios decided to lay off most of its
roughly 400 employees. It recently had its funding cut off by
Rhode Island, which had been its major financial benefactor but
declined to provide additional support.
Governor Lincoln Chafee said at a hastily-arranged press
conference in Providence that the filing was not a surprise, but
that he had not received advance notice of the move.
Rhode Island is trying to help make the best of "very, very
bad situation," said Chafee, who inherited the 38 Studios deal
from his predecessor.
The company said it had $21.7 million in assets, mostly
personal property, and $150.7 million in liabilities, including
$115.9 million owed to Rhode Island.
Schilling, an avid video gamer who said last year he had
invested $35 million of his own money into the company, owns an
82.9 percent stake in 38 Studios, a court filing shows. The
company's name derives from Schilling's baseball uniform number.
"This action comes after several weeks when the company has
reviewed, considered and received the recommendations and advice
with respect to potential avenues for relief that are currently
available," the company said in a statement.
"After ongoing negotiations with the State of Rhode Island
and potential investors and other interested parties, the
company has been unable to find a solution to the current
stalemate."
Jim Martin, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in
Providence, said his agency had "been in touch with the FBI and
the Rhode Island State Police regarding 38 Studios" but declined
to comment further.
Those agencies, as well as the Rhode Island Attorney
General's office, are "coordinating an effort to look into what
the monies were used for" as well as "banking issues," said
Steve O'Donnell, spokesman for the state police.
"The FBI will want to know where the money went and how the
company folded so quickly," said Anthony Figliola, a vice
president at Empire Government Strategies, a company that helps
businesses apply for government loans and grants.
Officials from 38 Studios did not respond to calls and
emails for comment.
Schilling's company received a $75 million taxpayer-backed
loan guarantee from Rhode Island in 2010, as an incentive to
move its headquarters, and hundreds of well paying jobs, to
Providence from Maynard, Massachusetts.
It had received almost $50 million of those funds through
late May, the state has said.
In May, 38 Studios was more than two weeks late on a $1.4
million loan repayment to the state and failed to make payroll.
The liquidation could leave Rhode Island holding the
collateral pledged against 38 Studios' loan.
This includes current and future rights to "Kingdoms of
Amalur: Reckoning," a video game launched in February, and to an
elaborate, multi-player game code-named "Project Copernicus,"
which has had a tentative 2013 release date.
Rosemary Booth Gallogly, Rhode Island's director of revenue,
said her office had been in contact with ratings agencies
Moody's and Standard & Poors about the 38 Studios filing.
"The state fully understands the moral obligations of this,"
Gallogly said at the press conference.
In an interview with Reuters this week, Chafee called the 38
Studios fiasco "a black eye" for the state.
"I hope we never make any kind of mistake like that again,"
Chafee said of the loan guarantee. "It just defied all common
sense. ... You look back, how could it have happened?"
On Thursday Chafee said that 38 Studios never really had a
chance to be a going concern. "The amount of money to be
successful in this industry is not tens of millions of dollars,
it's hundreds of millions of dollars," he said.
Figliola said authorities might also scrutinize the speed at
which the loan to 38 Studios was approved in 2010 by the Rhode
Island Economic Development Authority. Several members of the
agency have resigned in the past month.
"This project went through so fast it begs the question,
'was it fully vetted first?' Figliola said. "Deals this big
don't go through this fast unless they haven't been properly
vetted."
Schilling, a vocal backer of conservative politicians, has
avoided talking to media in recent weeks, though he has at times
taken to Facebook to praise the "resilience" of his company. He
was not available for comment on Thursday.
The 45-year-old was a six-time All-Star and won three World
Series championships with the Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks.
In 2004, he became known for pitching a game with blood
stains on his sock after a procedure on his injured ankle, as he
helped the Red Sox bring a World Series championship back to
Boston for the first time in 86 years.
Schilling last pitched in the major leagues in 2007, and
ended his career with a 216-146 record, a 3.46 earned run
average and 3,116 strikeouts.
The case is In re: 38 Studios LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 12-11743.
