LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Moody's broke a weeklong information
blackout on French mortgage lender Caisse Centrale du Credit
Immobilier de France (3CIF) late Thursday, cutting the
standalone bank financial strength rating to E/Caa1 from C/A3,
and alluding to a possible nationalisation of the bank.
Moody's said the bank is no longer viable without ongoing
financial support, adding that 3CIF had only very limited access
to private-sector financing.
Meanwhile, the agency said that 3CIF's A1 long-term debt
rating now incorporated 12 notches of uplift instead of the
previous two, based on the assumption of liquidity assistance in
some form from the French authorities over the short to medium
term.
Prior to the Moody's announcement, bankers were speculating
that 3CIF would ultimately have to be nationalised in the
absence of a private sector buyer.
How any nationalisation may come about remains a key
question, as the market seeks a swift solution to what is
considered an increasingly serious blemish on the French banking
system.
On May 8, the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF)
suspended trading of a number of 3CIF covered and senior bonds
on Euronext.
Sources suggested this was because it had failed to submit
its 2011 accounts by the April 30 deadline.
A source close to 3CIF said that last year's results
themselves were on a par with 2010's: loan production rose to
over EUR5bn, while loss provisions fell by almost half.
But with so much riding on the looming Moody's decision, the
lack of a clear outlook meant auditors could not sign off on the
accounts.
The issuer has been put up for sale with HSBC acting as an
advisor to the borrower, financial daily Les Echos reported last
Thursday. HSBC has refused to comment.
The search for a buyer has so far proved fruitless. Caisse
d'Epargne, part of the BPCE Group, and Banque Postale, which is
currently looking to grow its retail covered bond business, were
considered strong possibilities. BPCE, however, has ruled itself
out, while Banque Postale has declined to comment.
An acquisition of 3CIF by La Banque Postale, a
government-backed institution, could be an indirect
nationalisation and would have the added bonus of avoiding any
involvement from the French Treasury.
A direct nationalisation would likely mean some form of
capital injection - an unpalatable outcome given the new
government rhetoric and the fact that the existing owners' stake
would have to be wiped out. CIF is 100% owned by 56 regional
cooperative entities.
PROBLEMS FOR HOLLANDE
The saga could have political implications for newly-elected
president Francois Hollande who promised the French electorate
he would not bail out the country's financial institutions at
the expense of the taxpayer.
3CIF funds social housing which could, however, offer the
newly elected president handy cover to mount a rescue of the
lender.
Bankers say government backing will reestablish 3CIF's
ability to access the wholesale funding markets through a
possible agency entity that could carry a double A or even
Triple A rating.
Fitch has so far remained silent and continues to rate 3CIF
single A, while S&P's A1 rating was withdrawn in November 2011
at the issuer's request.
"3CIF have no choice but to be nationalised," said a senior
official at a French bank. "It has already done the rounds with
French banks and it looks like no one wants to buy it."
The nationalisation option was echoed by other bankers, who
point to 3CIF's conservative residential mortgage lending
operations as well as its reliance on wholesale funding.
3CIF's outstanding issues have widened dramatically since
the suspension of its bonds. Its 4% January 2018 senior deal
dropped by more than 10 points to 89.5 bid, while covered bonds
softened across the curve.
CIF Euromortgage's 3.25% Feb 2016 deal is now bid at
mid-swaps plus 165bp, having traded around plus 100bp before the
bonds were suspended.
The borrower has long assured its investors of state
protection in the event of a default, and even went as far as
including a slide in its investor presentation in January about
the state guarantee of the French banking system under former
President Nicolas Sarkozy.
"The State will let no banking institution go bankrupt,"
Sarkozy said in 2008 at the peak of the banking crisis. "In case
of a problem, the State will intervene."
