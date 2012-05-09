* 3CIF senior unsecured bonds widen over 100bp

* AMF confirms suspension of 3CIF covered bonds

* Caisse d'Epargne, Banque Postale rumoured as takeover candidates

* BPCE denies interest (Adds source on 2011 accounts, background)

By Aimee Donnellan and Jean-Marc Poilpre

LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France's (3CIF) suspension of several of its covered bonds has caused its senior unsecured bonds to widen and raised prospects for a possible merger with another French bank.

3CIF, a mortgage lender that does not take deposits and relies on the market for its funding, has been under close scrutiny from regulators since Moody's put it on negative watch in February for a potential downgrade of up to four notches.

The French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) told Reuters on Wednesday that it had requested that the issuer suspend trading of a number of covered bonds.

Several market sources said this was because it had failed to submit its 2011 accounts by the April 30 deadline.

A source close to 3CIF said that last year's results themselves were on a par with 2010's: loan production rose to over 5 billion euros, while loss provisions fell by almost half.

But with so much riding on the looming Moody's decision, the lack of a clear outlook meant auditors could not sign them off.

3CIF was not immediately available for comment, while an AMF spokeswoman said:

"We are not commenting other than to say that we confirm the suspension of the bonds, ahead of an announcement from the issuer. The AMF is following this dossier (matter) as part of its role to ensure the correct functioning of the market."

On Wednesday morning 3CIF's senior unsecured bonds widened initially by around 30bp, according to Tradeweb at 0910GMT. Notes have continued to move wider, with very large bid/offer spreads. The 3.75 percent March 2014 issue was last 106bp wider at 330.5/284.6bp.

The bank has been under close scrutiny for months with the regulator having ordered it to boost its capital, according to Mediapart, a French news website.

Mediapart also said the Bank of France has indicated that it would provide all the liquidity banks in general may need.

A takeover of 3CIF by Banque Postale is the favoured option, bankers believe. 3CIF has so far resisted the move.

A spokesman for Banque Postale was not available for comment.

Caisse d'Epargne, part of the BPCE Group, and Banque Postale, which is currently looking to grow its retail covered bond business, are strong possibilities for a merger, a source on Wednesday said.

A BPCE spokesman ruled out any such purchase.

"There is persistent negative news surrounding 3CIF that cannot be without foundation," said a senior official at a French bank.

"It's possible that 3CIF will be bought by another group."

Another banker said 3CIF's funding model is leading the market to think that there is a black hole in its funding that is likely to be announced.

Suspension of covered bonds is considered highly unusual by market participants, who say it is usually to prevent a mass sell-off of bonds from retail accounts.

"3CIF are almost entirely reliant on wholesale funding so these kinds of rumours could make it very difficult for them to continue with their business," said a banker. (Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent in Paris,; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)