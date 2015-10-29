(Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
Oct 29 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp
said Avi Reichental, its chief executive of 12 years, had
stepped down and Chief Legal Officer Andrew Johnson had taken
over as interim CEO.
Reichental stepped down in a mutual agreement with the board
and his resignation came into effect on Wednesday, the company
said.
3D Systems shares fell as much as 6.5 percent to a near
four-year low of $10.15 on Thursday.
Shares of 3D Systems, the poster boy of 3D printing, rose to
a high of $97.25 in early 2014, when the technology was being
touted as the next big thing, allowing people to print
everything from cars to chocolates.
But the past two years were tumultuous for the company, with
its stock crashing about 88 percent as investors raised
questions about the viability of consumer 3D printers.
"The company says it was a mutual agreement, but we believe
Avi may have been pushed out, given 3D Systems' struggles of
late and investor frustration over the last two years," S&P
Capital IQ analyst Angelo Zino said.
3D Systems claims it invented 3D printing with its
"stereolithography" printer and that it was the first to
commercialize the technology in 1989.
