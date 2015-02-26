(Adds details, analyst comment, background; updates shares)
By Arathy S Nair
Feb 26 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp
said it expected higher profits in 2015 as the company planned
to "moderate its M&A activities" and focus on leveraging
recently-acquired assets.
Shares of the company, which acquired software provider
Cimatron, 3D printer products distributor Robtec and 3D printer
maker botObjects in 2014, rose as much as 8 percent on Thursday.
3D Systems also forecast 2015 adjusted profit and revenue in
line with analysts' estimates.
Rival Stratasys Ltd forecast 2015 profit well below
analysts' expectations earlier this month and said it planned to
raise spending to expand its product offerings.
"I think any outlook that allows estimates to be maintained
is a solid outlook in the face of the big reduction we saw on
Stratasys," Canaccord Genuity analyst Bobby Burleson said.
Worldwide shipments of 3D printers are expected to more than
double to 217,350 units this year from 108,151 units last year,
market research firm Gartner said in October.
3D Systems forecast adjusted profit of 90 cents-$1.10 per
share and revenue of $850 million-$900 million for this year.
The net income attributable to 3D Systems plunged about 86
percent to $1.6 million, or 1 cent per share, in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31 as the company spent heavily on research
and development, acquisitions and capacity expansion.
Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share.
Revenue rose 21 percent to $187.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 24 cents per
share and revenue of $202.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
3D Systems shares were up 3.3 percent at $31 in noon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, the
stock had fallen about 60 percent in the past 12 months.
(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)