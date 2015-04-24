(Adds CEO comments, updates shares)
April 24 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp
estimated first-quarter revenue and profit well below
analysts' expectations, saying a weaker euro and yen and the
aftermath of lower oil prices had forced some of its clients to
curb orders.
Shares of 3D Systems fell as much as 10.5 percent in morning
trading on Friday.
The company generates nearly half of its revenue from
outside the Americas. The dollar rose about 9 percent
against a basket of currencies in the first three months of
2015.
"We for a period of time until the quarter ended didn't
think that we had any sensitivity to the whole oil and gas
issue, but what we discovered later is that some of our
customers are vulnerable to it," Chief Executive Avi Reichental
said on a conference call with analysts.
"... Because of that many of them sat on the sidelines for
the first quarter until they saw how their first quarter shaped
up before they pull the trigger on multiple system purchases,"
he said.
The company did not divulge the names of the customers or
explain how they were hurt by lower oil prices.
The company estimated adjusted earnings of 2-4 cents per
share and revenue between $158 million and $160 million for the
first quarter ended March 31.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 17 cents per
share and revenue of $182.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It's premature for us to be able to conclude if this is a
permanent loss or some it is going to come back in subsequent
periods," Reichental said on the call.
The CEO, however, said bookings were ahead in the second
quarter from a year earlier.
The company's shares were down 8.5 percent at $27.59. Up to
Thursday's close, the stock had fallen about 40 percent in the
past 12 months.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)