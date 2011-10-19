* In rare move, MAS says would withdraw licence effective Nov 9

* MAS alleges founder lent money to a firm he controlled

* 3 Degrees challenging central bank's decision - court documents (Changes sourcing, adds details from court documents)

By Eveline Danubrata and Nishant Kumar

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Oct 19 The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has, in a rare move, told Singapore hedge fund manager 3 Degrees Asset Management to cease operations, following allegations its founder had lent money to another company he controlled.

Mohamed Ibrahim, better known in the industry as Moe Ibrahim, and his firm 3 Degrees, are challenging the central bank's decision, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

3 Degrees manages four funds with assets of $215 million, including a fund called The Asian Debt Fund.

According to the court documents, MAS alleged that 3 Degrees "had caused and/or procured The Asian Debt Fund Ltd to lend a sum of US$6.7 million to Apache Assets Ltd (AA) for the purpose of channeling the funds to 3 Degrees Capital Ltd, a company controlled by Mr Mohamed Ibrahim".

Because of this, MAS decided on May 9 that 3 Degrees and Ibrahim were not considered "fit and proper" to manage funds, and said it would withdraw the firm's "exempt fund manager" status effective Nov 9.

In response, 3 Degrees said the loan "was not channelled nor was it ever intended to be channelled to 3 Degrees Cap".

"Even if the AA loan was so floated to 3 Degrees Cap (which is denied), such a transaction in itself is neither illegal nor improper and contains no basis for a finding that the plaintiff and/or Ibrahim are not 'fit and proper' persons to carry out business in the regulated activity of fund management," 3 Degrees said through its lawyers.

Ibrahim said he could not comment on the case when contacted by Reuters, while a spokeswoman for the central bank said "it is inappropriate for MAS to comment on this matter at this point in time".

MAS is also the regulator of the fund management industry in the city-state. Its "exempt" rules have facilitated the setting up of numerous small hedge funds in Singapore, helping it become Asia's second-largest hedge fund center after Hong Kong.

According to Bloomberg, which first reported the news, a closed hearing involving 3 Degrees 's appeal against MAS's decision was scheduled for Oct 20. (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE, Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG and Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Writing by Kevin Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)