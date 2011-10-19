Oct 19 Singapore's central bank has asked 3 Degrees Asset Management to shut down its operations following allegations that the hedge fund's founder Moe Ibrahim diverted assets, a Bloomberg report said.

The hedge fund is trying to overturn a decision by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Finance Minister to withdraw its exempt fund manager status effective Nov. 9 and ask it to wind down, according to a lawsuit filed with the Singapore High Court this month, the report said.

A closed hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20, it said. The hedge fund, wholly owned by Ibrahim, has also asked the court to prevent the announcement of the regulator's decision, according to the lawsuit.

The central bank and 3 Degrees Asset Management were not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)