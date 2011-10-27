(Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Three-dimensional printer maker 3D Systems Corp's third-quarter profit fell short of analyst estimates as higher costs offset strong sales, sending its shares down 9 percent.

The company's net income rose to $7.2 million, or 14 cents per share, from $5.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $57.5 million from $41.5 million a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $57.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While revenue from the services segment almost doubled, product sales rose 15 percent.

Shares of the company, after falling as much as $17.5, were trading at $18.87 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)