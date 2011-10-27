(Follows alerts)
* Q3 EPS $0.14 vs est $0.16
* Q3 rev $57.5 mln vs est $57.7 mln
* Shares fall 9 pct
Oct 27 Three-dimensional printer maker 3D
Systems Corp's third-quarter profit fell short of
analyst estimates as higher costs offset strong sales, sending
its shares down 9 percent.
The company's net income rose to $7.2 million, or 14 cents
per share, from $5.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose to $57.5 million from $41.5 million a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 16 cents per
share on revenue of $57.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
While revenue from the services segment almost doubled,
product sales rose 15 percent.
Shares of the company, after falling as much as $17.5, were
trading at $18.87 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)