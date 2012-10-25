Oct 25 Three-dimensional printer maker 3D
Systems Corp posted a higher third-quarter profit as
printer sales more than doubled, sending its shares up 15
percent.
Net income rose to $13.5 million, or 24 cents per share,
from $7.2 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 32 cents per
share. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 27 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 57 percent to $90.5 million, beating the $87.3
million Wall Street had estimated.
The company's printers help reduce the time required for
designing new products by printing real parts directly from a
digital design.
3D Systems shares were up 15 percent at $41.24 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Thursday.