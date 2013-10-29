Oct 29 3D Systems Corp reported a 31 percent jump in third-quarter profit as sales of its 3D printers rose 76 percent.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $17.7 million, or 17 cents per share, in the three months to Sept. 30, from $13.5 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 50 percent to $135.7 million.