* Cuts FY revenue forecast to $650 mln-$690 mln
* Estimates Q3 adjusted profit of 16-19 cents/share
* Estimates Q3 revenue of $164 mln-$169 mln
* Shares down as much as 16.6 pct
By Abhirup Roy
Oct 22 3D Systems Corp slashed its
full-year revenue forecast that fell short of analysts'
expectations as it struggles to capitalize on demand for 3D
metal printers due to manufacturing constraints.
3D Systems, whose shares fell as much as 16.6 percent, has
been investing heavily in increasing capacity at metal printer
maker Phenix Systems, which it acquired in July last year.
"We are disappointed that we failed to fully capitalize on
the robust demand for our direct metal and consumer products
during the quarter," Chief Executive Abraham Reichental said in
a statement.
The company said sales of its design, manufacturing and
healthcare products could not compensate for the revenue loss
from manufacturing constraints for its metal printers as well as
a delay in availability of its consumer products.
"...the concern at this point is whether there is underlying
execution problem that could drive further disappointment in the
upcoming quarters," Pacific Crest analyst Weston Twigg told
Reuters.
The company's attempts to increase its manufacturing
capacity have weighed on its gross margins.
"We view this as a temporary speedbump and one that was more
related to short-term execution than any fundamental structural
issue in the business," Reichental said on a conference call.
The company cut its full-year revenue forecast to $650
million-$690 million from $700 million-$740 million.
Analysts on average were expecting $707.5 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
3D Systems said it expected to report adjusted earnings of
16 cents-19 cents per share for the quarter ended September. It
estimated revenue of $164 million to $169 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 21 cents per
share on revenue of $186 million.
In contrast, rival Stratasys Ltd raised its profit
and revenue forecast for the year in August.
3D Systems said in April it expected to get most of the
revenue and profit it forecast for 2014 in the second half.
The company has been the target of short-seller Citron
Research, which accused the company of exaggerating advances in
the technology and contributing to a bubble in shares of
companies in the sector.
The company's shares were down 13.7 percent at $37.42 in
afternoon trading on Wednesday. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock
had more than halved this year.
(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Anya George
Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don
Sebastian)