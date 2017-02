July 30 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit as revenue from printers and printed parts more than doubled.

Net income rose to $9.3 million, or 10 cents per share in the second quarter, from $8.3 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings per share fell in the latest quarter as the number of shares outstanding increased following a public offering in May.

Revenue jumped 45 percent to $120.8 million.