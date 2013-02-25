Feb 25 3D Systems Corp reported a 45 percent rise in sales, but missed analysts' expectations, sending the three-dimensional printer maker's shares down 9 percent before the bell.

Net income rose to $10.9 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $8 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 39 cents per share.

Revenue rose 45 percent to $101.6 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $103.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said earlier this month that shareholders on record on Feb. 15 will receive one additional share for every two shares held. The stock split was effective Feb. 22.

Adjusting for the printer maker's three-for-two stock split, shares closed at $37.96 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.