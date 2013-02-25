BRIEF-Walt Disney enters agreement to offer, sell $400 mln of floating rate notes
* Walt Disney -on March 1, 2017, entered a terms agreement with underwriters with respect to offer and sale of $400 million of floating rate notes due 2020
Feb 25 3D Systems Corp reported a 45 percent rise in sales, but missed analysts' expectations, sending the three-dimensional printer maker's shares down 9 percent before the bell.
Net income rose to $10.9 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $8 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 39 cents per share.
Revenue rose 45 percent to $101.6 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $103.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said earlier this month that shareholders on record on Feb. 15 will receive one additional share for every two shares held. The stock split was effective Feb. 22.
Adjusting for the printer maker's three-for-two stock split, shares closed at $37.96 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 3 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week it would reopen a review of 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse a decision under former President Barack Obama, a source said on Friday.
* Ubiquiti networks inc- board of directors of company approved a $50 million stock repurchase program - sec filing