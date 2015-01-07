Jan 7 Investment firm 3G Capital Partners LP is
looking at new acquisition targets after investors pledged
about $5 billion to form a new takeover fund, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Executives at the New York-based Brazilian investment firm
are discussing the possibility of buying a food or beverage
company such as Campbell Soup Co or even PepsiCo Inc
, the newspaper reported.
3G could collaborate with brewing company Anheuser-Busch
InBev or end up taking only pieces of PepsiCo, which
has a market capitalization of about $140 billion, the report
said. (on.wsj.com/1KkoEm2)
Representatives at 3G, PepsiCo, Campbell Soup and
Anheuser-Busch were not available for comment outside business
hours.
Last February, PepsiCo's board again rejected activist
investor Nelson Peltz's renewed call to split its beverage
business from its flourishing snacks division.
3G, led by former professional tennis player Jorge Paulo
Lemann, owns a controlling stake in Anheuser-Busch along with
his two partners and a group of Belgian families, the report
said.
3G has not made any decision on the deals and usually
studies targets for years before making a move, WSJ said.
Burger King, which was 70 percent owned by 3G, bought
Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons for C$12.64
billion ($11.53 billion) in cash and stock last August.
In 2013, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
provided $12 billion toward a $23 billion deal that gave 3G
day-to-day control of Heinz, the world's top ketchup maker.
Buffett said last year he would probably partner with 3G again,
lauding it for doing a "magnificent job" of running businesses.
